Is There Life in Space? Elon Musk has been invited to meet with Russia’s space chief to discuss “extraterrestrial life.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, isn’t hesitant about discussing his opinions on life in space or space flight, and he now has someone who is eager to learn more over tea:

Dmitriy Rogozin, Russia’s space chief.

Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, spoke to a Western news outlet for the first time on Tuesday. Rogozin expressed his admiration for billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s recent space trips to CNN. He expressed his hope that Russian wealthy, who he portrayed as being more interested in “yachts” than “spaceships,” would one day follow suit and invest more in space exploration.

On July 11, Branson was the first of the two to fly into space as a passenger onboard Virgin Galactic Unity 22. Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-16 rocket blasted out from a West Texas launch pad nine days later and stayed in suborbital orbit for around ten minutes.

Despite his appreciation for Bezos and Branson, Rogozin reserved his biggest praise for Musk for realizing a goal that his country had been waiting for.

“Mr. Elon Musk achieves many of the ideas and thoughts that we intended to realize but were unable to do so because our space program was stalled for some time after the fall of the Soviet Union,” Rogozin said on CNN. “We look up to him as a space industry organizer and an inventor who isn’t afraid to take chances.”

Musk was invited to visit Rogozin in Russia and “be a guest” of my family, Rogozin said. He planned to explore “exploring the universe, extraterrestrial life, and how we can use space to protect life on Earth” in greater depth this manner.

This isn’t the first time Musk has received an invitation from a foreign official. Musk’s tweet “Aliens constructed the pyramids obv” received hundreds of thousands of likes and drew attention from Egypt, where the great pyramids are located, in August. Following Musk’s statement, Egypt’s minister of international cooperation, Rania A. Al Mashat, tweeted that she “follows his work with a lot of admiration” and that her country welcomes him to visit.

“We are waiting for you, Mr. Musk,” she said.

However, there are a few snags in Rogozin’s invitation. As a result of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, Rogozin has been subject to US sanctions since his service as Russia’s deputy defense minister in 2014. This was a difficult collaboration. Brief News from Washington Newsday.