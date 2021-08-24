Is Russia preparing for war? Putin Approves the Development of New Nuclear Submarines.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new orders for more nuclear submarines to join the country’s new, more modern fleet.

Putin approved the creation of new powerful military systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines, and two corvettes, during a video conversation. Shipyards at Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg, and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia, would house the ships.

Putin’s declaration comes at a time when tensions with the West are at an all-time high at sea, and it’s part of a larger Russian military modernization program. He stated unequivocally that Russia “needs a formidable and well-balanced navy,” and that Russia will “continue to fly the Russian flag in vitally crucial ocean areas.”

On the video chat, Putin stated, “We will continue to expand the potential of the Russian Navy, develop its bases and infrastructure, and provide it with state-of-the-art weapons.”

This Russian naval buildup has been ongoing for years, but it has become more urgent since Russia’s unlawful annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in March 2014. Russian armed forces massed around the Ukrainian border in April and conducted naval live-fire maneuvers off the coast of Crimea in tandem with NATO-Ukraine exercises named Sea Breeze 2021, which ended on July 10.

When the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Defender was conducting a freedom of navigation operation near Crimea on June 23, Russia claimed it fired warning rounds at it. The UK denied that Russia fired at its ship, but Putin boasted a month later about Moscow’s ability to launch a “unpreventable strike” against unnamed adversaries.

On July 25, Putin stated, “The Russian navy now has everything it needs to guarantee the protection of our country and our national interests.”

Another explanation for Putin’s bravado about Russia’s naval prowess is that he may be attempting to sell Russia’s weapon systems to potential clients. This week, Russia is hosting Army-2021, one of its major annual military expos, which will attract guests from 92 international delegations. On Tuesday, Russia stated that it had already signed a new military cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, a long-time US ally and one of the top buyers of American weaponry, during the exhibition.

This year’s expo will feature the first-ever “Navy Cluster,” which will feature “all sorts of weaponry, military technology.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.