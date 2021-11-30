In Europe, Volkswagen’s EV victory over Tesla could be’short-lived.’

Volkswagen, the German automaker, reported a 26 percent market share in the first half of this year, making it Europe’s electric vehicle leader.

In order to compete with rival EV producer Tesla, the business also announced intentions to hire more people and implement new payment technology next year.

Due to their prestige brands, such as Audi and Porsche, Volkswagen has an advantage over other manufacturers in the fast developing EV industry, according to analysts.

“We’re investing in tremendous growth areas that don’t have to be profitable right once,” said Volkswagen’s leader of the Charging and Energy business segment. “We always look at these investments in the context of our broader group strategy… that’s why creating a complete infrastructure is so important.” Volkswagen, on the other hand, continues to lag behind Tesla globally. Volkswagen’s win may be fleeting, as Elon Musk plans to start production at the Berlin Gigafactory by the end of the year.

Volkswagen plans to invest 35 billion euros in battery electric vehicles by 2025.