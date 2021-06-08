Eight things to keep an eye on as Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former adviser, is finally probed by MPs.

Dominic Cummings has prepared for his appearance before MPs by sending out more than 60 tweets criticizing the government’s decision-making in the early days of the outbreak.

What can we anticipate from Boris Johnson’s former adviser when he testifies on Wednesday before the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees?

– Was the lockout implemented quickly enough?

Mr Cummings is known to have lobbied for stricter lockdown measures, but Boris Johnson has been accused of being hesitant to shut down too soon.

According to new charges made by Mr Cummings on Twitter this week, one of the items “screamed at” Mr Johnson on March 14 last year was that there was “no strategy for lockdown” and that “our present official plan will kill at least 250k and damage the NHS.”

Mr Cummings is anticipated to accuse the PM of delaying the autumn lockdown after stating “Covid is only murdering 80-year-olds,” according to ITV’s Robert Peston.

Mr Cummings, according to Peston, would explain how Mr Johnson did not want to repeat his error from March last year, saying, “I’m going to be the mayor of Jaws, like I should have been in March.”

“There is a significant task for this Government to get on with,” No 10 remarked, without denying the remarks.

“Our entire attention is on recovering from the pandemic, going on with the road map, and supplying vaccines while meeting the needs of the population.

“The Government’s focus throughout this pandemic has been to save lives, preserve the NHS, and support people’s employment and livelihoods across the United Kingdom.”

Mr Cummings claimed in his lengthy Twitter thread that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) was split on whether to lockdown as late as March 18, with Department of Health and Social Care officials reportedly saying, “lockdown just means it pops up again in the 2nd wave, so why change strategy?”

He also suggested that if mass testing had been properly developed, additional lockdowns would not have been necessary. (This is a brief piece.)