Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds ‘marry in secret in Westminster Cathedral,’ according to reports.

Boris Johnson is said to have married Carrie Symonds in an undisclosed ceremony.

In front of a small group of close friends and relatives, the couple is claimed to have exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral.

The reports in the Mail on Sunday and Sun drew no response from Downing Street.

“I have been severely warned not to comment,” one No 10 assistant stated.

The news of the wedding comes just days after the pair was alleged to have sent save-the-date cards to relatives and friends for a July 30th, 2022 celebration.

According to the Sun, even senior Downing Street staffers were completely unaware that the pair was planning to marry.

In February of last year, the couple announced their engagement, along with the news that they were expecting their first child.

Mr Johnson is on his third marriage, having divorced his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.

Wilfred, his son with Ms Symonds, was born in April 2020.

Father Daniel Humphreys, who had given the couple pre-marriage instructions and baptized Wilfred last year, performed the wedding ceremony in the Catholic cathedral, according to The Sun.

The Byzantine-style cathedral was quickly cleared of tourists shortly after 1.30pm, with employees stating that it was going into lockdown, according to the publication.

A limousine carrying the bride surged into the piazza outside the main west door half an hour later.

According to The Sun, Ms Symonds donned a long white gown but no veil.