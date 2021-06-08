Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are set to tie the knot next summer.

Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expected to “enjoy their wedding” next summer, according to reports.

According to The Sun, the pair has sent save-the-date cards to relatives and friends for an event on Saturday, July 30th, 2022.

The location of their wedding will be kept a secret, according to the newspaper.

The Prime Minister’s office and advisors declined to comment on the report.

In February of last year, the couple announced their engagement, along with the news that they were expecting their first child.

The wedding was reportedly postponed until 2022 to avoid being hampered by Covid regulations, according to the article.

In England, a ceremony or reception can only be attended by a maximum of 30 persons.

Wedding receptions in Wales can have up to 30 people inside and 50 outside, weddings and receptions in Scotland have a limit of 50 people, and weddings and receptions in Northern Ireland have no limit – venues must decide how many people they can safely welcome – but receptions are currently not permitted.

Mr Johnson will get married for the third time, having divorced his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.

In honor of their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Mr Johnson’s life while he was in the hospital with Covid-19, he and Ms Symonds have a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

Wilfred was the third child born to a serving prime minister in modern history, having been born in April 2020.

Dilyn, Mr. Johnson and Ms. Symonds’ dog, is also a member of the family.