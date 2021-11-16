Another three European countries have been added to the CDC’s list of countries at “very high” risk of contracting COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amended its travel advisories list this week to include more destinations where travelers should be mindful about contracting or spreading COVID-19, especially if they are unvaccinated.

Three European countries — the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Iceland – were elevated to the highest degree of “extremely high” risk. Guernsey was also relegated to the Level 4 “very high” danger category.

Travel to these locations should be avoided, according to the CDC, because there is a “risk of obtaining and spreading COVID-19 variations.”

As coronavirus infections increased in Europe, the CDC upgraded these regions to Level 4 “extremely high.” In the last 28 days, there have been more than 500 instances per 100,000 residents in Level 4 destinations.

All four destinations were previously classified as Level 3 or “high” risk, but they have now been reclassified as “very high,” joining Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore, Turkey, the Cayman Islands, Russia, Austria, Norway, Israel, Switzerland, Greece, the United Kingdom, and Ireland in this category.

The CDC’s Level 4 warning list includes more than 70 destinations.

On Monday, the CDC expanded its Level 3 “high” risk category, adding the Bahamas, Bolivia, and Papua New Guinea. Previously, the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea were considered Level 4 destinations. Bolivia’s COVID cases increased this week, raising the risk level from Level 2 “moderate” to Level 3.

The CDC considers Level 3 locations to have between 100 and 500 COVID cases per 100,000 people in the previous 28 days.

Morocco, for example, was demoted from Level 3 to Level 2 “moderate” risk status this week.

The CDC defines Level 2 as having 50 to 99 COVID cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 28 days.

Six places with a Level 1 or “low” risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 also saw an improvement this week. Gambia, India, Japan, Liberia, Mozambique, and Pakistan were among the countries visited.

The CDC defines Level 1 as less than 50 incidences of COVID per 100,000 residents in the previous 28 days.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19,” the CDC says on its website, advising against international travel if unvaccinated. International travel, on the other hand, carries additional hazards, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at higher risk of contracting and spreading specific COVID-19 strains.”