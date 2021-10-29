According to the WHO, COVID-19 deaths have resumed after a two-month hiatus, owing to cases in Europe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning on Thursday, stating that COVID-19 has resurfaced, owing to an increase in cases from Europe.

The spike in European cases, according to WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is substantial enough to be countering a drop in cases in other regions of the world. He went on to say that this news should serve as a reminder that the pandemic is still ongoing and that care must be taken before normalcy can be restored.

“For the first time in two months, the global number of reported cases and deaths from Covid-19 is increasing, driven by a persistent surge in Europe that balances declines in other countries,” stated Dr. Ghebreyesus.

On Thursday, Russia saw the largest number of new COVID-19 infections in its history, with 40,096 cases and 1,159 deaths. President Vladimir Putin has just ordered a weeklong lockdown in Moscow from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, a measure Russian officials have been hesitant to repeat after the country’s first shutdown last year.

On Oct. 26, Ukraine set a new record for COVID-19 mortality when the country’s health ministry confirmed 734 deaths on that one day. Despite widespread mistrust about COVID-19 vaccines, Ukraine, like Russia, is fighting to get more of its population immunized.

Officials in the United Kingdom, which has a high vaccination rate and is launching a booster injection campaign, have cautioned that if case numbers continue to rise, new lockdown restrictions may be enforced.

According to The New York Times’ COVID-19 Immunization Tracker, Europe has the world’s third-highest vaccination rate by area.

Officials from all across the world have cautioned that the winter season, which overlaps with holiday travel and flu season, could be tough. Both diseases are contagious, and diagnosing them can be challenging due to the similarity in their symptoms.