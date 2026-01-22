Zanzibar Unveils Bold London Tourism Push With Iconic Blue Buses

Zanzibar has launched its most ambitious tourism campaign to date, challenging Kenya’s long-standing dominance in the UK’s winter-sun market. In a move that has turned heads across London, the Spice Island’s “Visit Zanzibar” campaign has wrapped the city’s famous red double-decker buses in vibrant blue, mimicking the turquoise hues of the Indian Ocean.

A Bold Challenge to Kenya’s Position

The striking sight of a Zanzibar-branded bus rolling through London’s bustling streets is a direct challenge to the “Magical Kenya” brand, which has historically been the leader in attracting British tourists. Zanzibar is targeting the growing demand for winter-sun destinations, offering a glimpse of its stunning beaches, rich cultural heritage, and historic Stone Town. The campaign is geared towards enticing Londoners escaping the cold, leveraging high-visibility outdoor advertising to captivate commuters with an irresistible vision of Zanzibar’s warm sands.

Industry experts in Nairobi have expressed concern over the new competition. “Zanzibar is offering convenience and unique experiences that appeal to British travelers, and now they are making a strong visual statement in one of the world’s busiest capitals,” says a leading hotelier from Kenya’s coastal region. The campaign comes at a time when British tourists are making decisions for 2026 bookings, and Zanzibar is positioning itself as a luxurious alternative to Kenya’s coastal offerings like Diani and Malindi.

Beyond the Beach: Zanzibar’s Multifaceted Appeal

The Zanzibar campaign is not just about sun and sand. The island is also highlighting its cultural festivals, trading history, and vibrant local traditions as part of a broader strategy to appeal to the modern traveler. With a focus on “barefoot luxury,” Zanzibar is rapidly upgrading its infrastructure to support high-end tourism while remaining accessible to those seeking a deeper connection with its heritage.

While the competition between Zanzibar and Kenya heats up, some argue that the rivalry could benefit the entire region. Tourists drawn to Zanzibar often extend their trips to other East African destinations, such as Tanzania’s Serengeti or Kenya’s Maasai Mara, helping raise the profile of the broader East African tourism circuit.

As Zanzibar’s blue buses navigate the streets of London, the message to its regional competitor is clear: innovate or risk falling behind. With the battle for the tourist dollar intensifying, Zanzibar’s latest marketing campaign signals that the race to capture the British tourist market is far from over.