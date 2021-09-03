‘You’ve Never Had to Make Those Decisions:’ Psaki stifles a male reporter who inquires about abortion.

During a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki silenced a male reporter who questioned President Joe Biden’s support for abortion.

At the briefing, Owen Jensen of the EWTN Global Catholic Network questioned Psaki about why Biden supports abortion despite the fact that “his own Catholic religion teaches that abortion is morally wrong,” according to USA Today. Jensen persisted after Psaki stated that the president believes abortion is “a woman’s right,” asking who Biden feels should “watch out for the unborn child.”

“I know you’ve never had to make those decisions,” Psaki said, adding that “for women who have had to make those decisions, this is a really tough issue.” That prerogative, according to the president, should be respected.”

Psaki moved on to another reporter as Jensen attempted to ask another question, telling the reporter, “I think we’ve got to move on.” You’ve had more than enough time today.”

Psaki’s interview with the reporter came a day after the United States Supreme Court ruled that a Texas law prohibiting most abortion operations after six weeks of pregnancy will not be overturned. The Texas law has become the most stringent in the US when it comes to abortion.

Many women would not know they are pregnant until they are six weeks along, and abortion is illegal in Texas at this stage.

On Thursday, Biden stated that the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the statute will result in “unconstitutional anarchy” because it violates women’s rights. The decision, he said, “empowers self-anointed enforcers to have fatal consequences.”

Psaki has subsequently been chastised over the interaction, with some accusing her of appearing to single out the male reporter’s gender in her explanation of Biden’s pro-abortion stance.

Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins told Fox News that, based on Psaki’s remarks, the president “shouldn’t be commenting on abortion either, given he’s never been pregnant.” Hawkins also suggested that Psaki’s defense contained “sexism.” Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Young-Nance said Psaki “excels at changing the issue” whenever Biden’s “hypocrisy” is brought up.

Psaki was tagged in a tweet by Lila Rose of the non-profit anti-abortion group Live Action, who said that “being a woman or being pregnant does not give you authority to kill.”

The White House will debate steps with the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services on how the government should respond to the bill, according to Biden.