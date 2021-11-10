‘Your Trustworthiness Is’ On ‘The View,’ Morgan Ortagus tells Trump Hunter Schiff that he is diminished.

Following the former’s assertion that Schiff may have played a role in spreading Russian disinformation when he championed the anti-Trump Steele dossier, which has now been rejected by the FBI, “The View” guest co-host Morgan Ortagus got into a tense conversation with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Schiff’s activities on the topic, according to Ortagus, may have harmed the latter’s “credibility.” Ortagus asked Schiff about his “role in supporting” the allegation that the 2016 Trump campaign collaborated with Russia during the interview, according to Fox News.

Schiff did not respond directly, instead stating that “whoever lied” should be prosecuted. Former President Donald Trump was also chastised by Schiff for pardoning those convicted of lying to the government. Schiff went on to imply that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia in 2016, and Ortagus suggested that by advancing the hypothesis, Schiff “may have aided propagate Russian disinformation.”

“I believe that’s why Republicans and those who entrusted you with the intelligence committee chair are so perplexed about your role in all of this,” Ortagus said.

Schiff said the indictment of Igor Danchenko, who was charged with lying to the FBI about the Steele dossier last week, should not be used to excuse Trump’s claimed “culpability” in the Russian connection, the Ukraine issue last year, and “inciting an insurgency” earlier this year.

“The fact that somebody lied to Christopher Steele has no bearing on any of that significant wrongdoing,” Schiff insisted. “I think it’s just your credibility,” Ortagus, a former Trump administration spokesman, responded.

“I believe the legitimacy of your question is in doubt,” Schiff responded.

The Steele dossier is a collection of unsubstantiated rumors and allegations that Trump colluded with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Grand Jury is a group of people who Last week, Danchenko was charged with five counts of giving false statements to the FBI by John H. Durham. According to The New York Times, some of the reports produced in the dossier by Danchenko’s employer, former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, were unsubstantiated, and others had been denied.

One of the allegations stems from Danchenko’s alleged interactions with someone with substantial ties to the Democratic Party, according to the 39-page indictment.

According to declassified FBI notes from a January 2017 interview with Danchenko, he told the agency he didn’t know “the sources” of several of Steele’s statements in the dossier. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.