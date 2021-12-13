‘Your Own Darn Fault,’ says Colorado Gov. Polis, who also declares the COVID-19 emergency to be over.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, said in an interview that the COVID-19 emergency is “gone,” and that unvaccinated people are to blame if they get infected with coronavirus.

Polis said Friday on Colorado Public Radio’s “Colorado Matters” show that despite the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron form, he will not enact another statewide mask rule. He said that “everyone had more than enough opportunity to get vaccinated,” citing the availability of vaccines at pharmacies and other major events.

“At this point, it’s really your own darn fault if you haven’t been vaccinated,” Polis said when asked why he refuses to implement a state-wide mask mandate despite a recent rise in cases in the area.

Warner went on to ask Polis if he believes that vaccination will put an end to Colorado’s mask laws. “It marks the conclusion of the medical emergency, in our opinion.” People that want to be protected have gotten vaccinated, to be honest. The governor said, “Those that get sick, it’s nearly completely their own darn fault.” “I believe it’s almost like they made an intentional decision not to get vaccinated,” Polis said if they are still unvaccinated at this time. “Public health [officials]don’t get to tell individuals what to wear; that’s just not their job,” Polis said in the same interview. The Colorado governor’s office issued a statement on the situation hours after CPR published the transcript of Polis’ interview, reversing Polis’ prior comments.

“Of course, he believes that local leaders can and should implement disease reduction procedures based on illness levels and community support,” the statement said, adding that Polis “continues to encourage Coloradans to wear masks indoors and avoid large gatherings.” Polis has been defiant in his opposition to a statewide mask law.

Local public health officials wrote to Colorado’s governor’s office last month, requesting him to implement a state-wide mask mandate, according to the Colorado Sun. The Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials, Metro Denver Partnership for Health, Colorado Medical Society, and San Juan Basin Public Health are among the organizations that wrote letters.

Despite the fact that certain states have enacted mask laws to alleviate anxieties about the Omicron variety, Polis maintained that the only way to get through the struggle is to have more people vaccinated.

Polis also stated that Colorado hospitals are “full of unvaccinated patients,” echoing the sentiments of some officials who believe the state’s COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.