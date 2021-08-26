‘You didn’t see crisis after crisis,’ says the author. Kayleigh McEnany mocked Biden when Trump was president.

Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary, ridiculed President Joe Biden for what she called “crisis after crisis” that occurred under his watch, while downplaying the numerous crises that occurred during Donald Trump’s presidency.

According to the Washington Examiner, in a conversation with Fox News anchor Jesse Watters on the COVID-19 problem in the United States and the upheaval in Afghanistan, McEnany, who worked under Trump, remarked, “When President Trump was president, you didn’t see crisis after crisis.” She said, “I fear to think what Covid would have been like under Joe Biden.”

McEnany was referring to the ongoing shambles in Kabul and Biden’s epidemic reaction.

Because to the Biden administration’s lack of planning and preparation, thousands of individuals currently stuck in Afghanistan face dwindling possibilities of being evacuated by the August 31 deadline. And the president’s efforts to get vaccines to everyone have failed to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections, this time spurred by the virus’s aggressive Delta version, which is damaging the economy and heightening tensions over masking and vaccinations.

Masks should be worn indoors again, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. According to Worldometer data, the United States has recorded 39 million COVID-19 infections and nearly 650,000 deaths.

McEnany’s remarks have subsequently been questioned on Twitter, when a video of her statement circulated on the social media platform.

Trump’s presidency, according to Democratic strategist Chris Hahn, has been “simply a 4 year train wreck followed by a coup attempt.”

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, stated that during Trump’s presidency, “made outrage after manufactured outrage” was commonplace.

Editor-at-Large for CNN McEnany’s latest remarks were also characterized to as “gaslighting America” by Chris Cillizza. Cilliza cited the attempted impeachment of President Trump, as well as issues connected to Ukraine and the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

Trump was still president when the outbreak began, according to Cillizza. The Atlantic has assembled a collection of dubious statements made by the business magnate during the COVID-19 issue’ early days. The magazine included Trump’s promise that the health-care issue would be fleeting in its list. “One day, it’ll be like a miracle – it will vanish,” Trump stated at the time.

