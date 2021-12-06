Yarmuth Slams Massie For ‘Insensitive’ And ‘Disgraceful’ Christmas Family Photo.

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Kentucky, attacked Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, after the latter uploaded a holiday family photo with himself, his wife, and his children holding firearms while smiling at the camera. In the aftermath of a fatal mass shooting at a Michigan high school last week that took the lives of four teenagers, Yarmuth called out the “insensitive” post.

In a retweeted post of Massie’s Christmas family photo, he stated, “I guarantee not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive ***hole.” “I’m old enough to remember Republicans yelling that it was inappropriate to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy,” Yarmuth wrote in the conversation below his post. “Now they brazenly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown,” the Democratic representative continued. Disgraceful.” One user responded to Yarmuth’s article by asking if one of the Massie family’s guns was “a M60,” and adding that “no regular person needs that.” Massie’s post was described as “very improper and severe terrible taste” in another image. Others agreed that the photo was improper since “parents who have lost four children are grieving.” “Merry Christmas!” Massie captioned a holiday photo of her family. Please bring ammo, Santa.” Users took to social media to express their displeasure with Massie’s article. Massie’s post was described as instructing “how to show the world you don’t care about life” by one user. “Nope,” responded another Twitter user. “It’s just cringy.” In response to Massie’s photo, Fred Guttenberg sent a photo of his 17-year-old daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, who was one of 17 individuals killed in the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting in 2018. Since we’re talking about family pics, here’s mine, @RepThomasMassie. The one on the left is the last photo I took of Jaime, and the one on the right is where she is buried as a result of the Parkland school massacre. Guttenberg wrote, “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to snap photos like yours as well.”

Other relatives of the Parkland shooting victims have already commented to Massie’s tweet. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland shooting, told CNN that the “extremely cruel post” had “the worst taste ever.” CNN has reached out to Massie for comment on the criticism, but he has yet to answer.

Following the horrific mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday, four students aged 14 to 17 died. Crumbley, a 15-year-old suspect, was apprehended and prosecuted as an. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.