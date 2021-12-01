Xiomara Castro: Who Is She? Honduras’ First Female President-Elect Is Willing To Build Bridges With China And The United States.

In a landslide win, socialist Xiomara Castro defeated conservative Nasry Asfura in the contest to become Honduras’ president, ending the country’s 12-year conservative reign and installing the country’s first female president.

Manuel Zelaya, Castro’s husband, controlled Honduras from 2006 to 2009, when he was deposed in a coup. In the years following her husband’s ouster from power, she sought for office twice more. She is now likely to succeed outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was charged in a cocaine trafficking case in the United States.

More than half of the votes have been counted, and Castro has received 53 percent of the vote, according to Bloomberg. Asfura, on the other side, has 34% of the most recent votes tabulated. Asfura has also conceded and congratulated the president-elect, according to multiple sites.

The 62-year-old politician has promised to raise taxes on the wealthy and to sever Honduras’ connection with Taiwan.

“Nasry Asfura Zablah, PH Candidate, welcomes the choice of the people, recognizes the victory of Libre en Alliance, and my triumph as President-elect of HN,” Castro stated on Twitter, according to a translation by The Hill. Thanks! I will not let you down, people! We will re-establish the democratic system if I keep my commitments.” With Castro’s rise to power, Honduras may be able to establish diplomatic relations with China rather than Taiwan. Despite discussion of a prospective alliance swap, local business organizations are anticipated to raise concerns, adding to Castro’s government’s weight as she deals with the country’s high levels of crime, poverty, and natural disasters.

Castro’s victory was applauded by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said the “Honduran people exercised their power to vote in a free and fair election.” We wish them well, as well as President-Elect @XiomaraCastro, and look forward to working with them…” According to the Associated Press, political experts believe the incoming government will provide opportunity for the US to strengthen ties with Cuba, especially since Castro stated in a June address that she would cooperate with the Biden administration on immigration.

“We will execute and present to the administration” a strategy to “fight and address the true causes of migration” in the first 100 days, she said at the time.

While Castro's plan to tax the wealthy and introduce a welfare stipend for seniors and low-income families may work.