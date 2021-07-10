With new voting legislation, Democrats are aiming for the Supreme Court.

Democrats are preparing a fight to prevent states from unfairly restricting voters at the polls as more Republican-led states implement restrictive voting rules in the wake of the 2020 election, which many regard as an attempt to dissuade minorities from voting. They must, however, not only overcome the fundamental obstacle of Congress, but also the Supreme Court.

Democratic politicians want to reinstate important elements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that have been overturned over the years, but they know they’ll have a tough time doing so in Congress, where they only have a narrow majority. According to the Associated Press, they also plan to wind up in court if their legislation, known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, passes, which would need them to persuade a court with a Conservative majority to rule in their favor.

The John Lewis Act would allow courts and the Department of Justice to police future voting rules in places where there has been a history of electoral discrimination against minorities, a process known as “preclearance,” which requires approval from the Department of Justice before any changes in voting practices are made.

As some states pass additional voting restrictions in reaction to Donald Trump’s accusations that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Democrats are eager to reinstate preclearance, which was suspended in 2013. So far, draconian laws have been approved in Georgia, Arizona, and Texas, two of which switched for Joe Biden, raising worries about how restrictive the policies are and how they disproportionately affect minority voters.

Republicans, and most likely the conservative-leaning Supreme Court, do not appear to agree with the need for preclearance, with opponents describing it as an antiquated practice that was designed to target communities with low minority turnout and a history of tactics that discourage minority voting. Republicans say that the high minority turnout in the past election, which is thought to have aided Joe Biden’s victory, proves that preclearance is no longer required.

Though Democrats may be turning to the Supreme Court to find a solution to keep voters from being disenfranchised, they may be looking too far ahead, since the bill has a low chance of passing the Senate even if it passes the House, thanks to filibuster rules that require 60 votes to move. Brief News from Washington Newsday.