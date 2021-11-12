With a threat to bus migrants arriving in secret flights to Delaware, DeSantis one-ups Biden.

Following claims that border officials had transported dozens of secret migrant flights to his state, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threatened to transfer migrants to Delaware by bus on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden was born and raised in the state of Delaware.

DeSantis is a front-runner among Republicans for the presidency in 2024, and he has taken on Biden on a number of issues, including vaccine and mask regulations.

“If they come here, we’ll supply buses for them.” According to Fox News, DeSantis stated, “I’ll send them to Delaware and do that.” If the Biden administration chooses to “support the border being secure,” the Florida governor argued, “he should be able to have everyone there.” DeSantis stated migrant flights arriving in Jacksonville were operated late at night and landed around “one, two, or three in the morning” on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” DeSantis also claimed that because the flights arrived “unannounced,” he wasn’t given enough time to veto them. According to DeSantis’ office, more than 70 migrant planes from the southern border have arrived in Jacksonville in the last two months, according to The Washington Examiner. The Florida governor’s office has been investigating who facilitated the unexplained flights, according to the site, but an official stated the Biden administration did not give details on flying operations.

“Each of these flights has an average of 36 passengers.” And it has been going on throughout the summer and into September,” Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, told the Examiner.

The Departments of Health and Human Services, Justice, and Homeland Security did not release the identities of passengers on the planes, according to Keefe.

The governor’s administration was also kept in the dark about where the migrants were being taken, according to Keefe. Because of the claimed lack of details, Keefe claims that the governor’s office must “spy on the government to see what they’re doing in the middle of the night out of these airport facilities.” The secret flights were initially reported in mid-October, when a New York Post exclusive revealed how minor migrants were discreetly transported into suburban New York and other regions of the country as part of regional resettlement operations.

A Boeing airplane was sighted landing at Jacksonville International Airport around 10 p.m. in mid-October, according to the Post. According to reports, the flight carried between 10 and 15 passengers.