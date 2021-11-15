Will Trump be re-elected before 2022? A growing number of Republicans believe this to be the case.

According to a new poll, an increasing majority of Republicans predict Donald Trump will be re-elected president of the United States before the start of 2022.

According to a November Economist/YouGov poll, 28% of Republican voters polled between November 6 and 9 believe Trump would be restored by the end of the year, with 13% saying it is “very probable” and 15% saying it is “somewhat likely.”

In the October poll, only 22% of Republicans indicated the previous president would most likely be reinstated by 2022.

Only 8% of Democrats and 12% of Independent voters believed Trump’s policies are effective.