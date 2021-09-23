Will Democrats Be Able To Come To An Agreement On How To Pay For Biden’s Budget Bill? Pelosi and Schumer Announce a Framework.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., stated Thursday that the Senate has reached an agreement on a framework for the budget reconciliation bill, which aims to extend the social safety net as part of Biden’s economic program.

The bill would support a variety of policy initiatives, including expanding Medicare, addressing climate change, giving paid leave, free community college, and universal pre-kindergarten.

“The White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate have agreed on a framework to fund any final negotiated accord. So we’ve reached an agreement on the revenue side,” Schumer remarked.

According to Schumer, he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and came to an agreement that will give “a menu of options” for paying the debt.

The new framework, according to Pelosi, is “an agreement on how we may explore, go forward in a way to pay for this.”

“Our caucus has largely agreed on these issues — maybe 10 to 1, 20 to 1 — but we wanted to make sure it was paid for,” Pelosi said.

The agreement does not contain a top-line revenue amount or a final price tag, according to a senior Democratic staffer familiar with the pact.

Biden asked a group of moderate Democrats to come up with a desired price tag for the bill so it could be bargained, according to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

He just responded, “Find a number that you’re comfortable with.” “Please just work on it,” Manchin said, referring to Biden’s statement. Please provide me with a phone number.”

Biden did not give Manchin a firm timetable for when moderates needed to turn in a figure, according to Manchin.

“The sooner the better,” Manchin said, “but I’m not sure they’ll get there.”

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have both stated that they oppose the current $3.5 trillion price tag.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has insisted that the bill not be watered down, telling reporters that "the top line has come down."