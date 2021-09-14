Will Democrat Gavin Newsom be re-elected in California’s recall election in 2021?

California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall election on Tuesday, with polls showing that the Democrat has a double-digit advantage in the race to stay in office.

Newsom, 53, won a resounding victory in the 2018 gubernatorial race less than three years ago. Seven recall petitions have been filed against him, all of which have been backed by Republicans. The recall attempt has been backed by $70 million in campaign cash for Newsom.

Newsom’s mask laws, lockdowns, and vaccine restrictions, as well as the state’s homeless crisis, have enraged Republicans. Newsom was also chastised for not wearing a mask while dining with lobbyists at the Michelin-starred French Laundry and for returning his children to private school before public schools reopened.

The most recent polls on the California recall election are as follows: https://t.co/vZa6b2zEAm

According to recent polling, Governor Newsom is likely to win the recall election on Tuesday.

Here’s what you should be aware of:

https://t.co/MXqZ71E7qd

Two questions will be on the recall ballot: should Newsom be removed and who should replace him. If more than 50% of voters say yes to the first question, Newsom will be fired, and the candidate who receives the most votes will be elected governor. Larry Elder, a conservative shock jock radio broadcaster, is the most likely candidate. In a poll conducted by the University of California Berkeley IGS, Elder garnered 38 percent of Republican support in a field of 46 candidates.

Elder, who is 69 years old, has pledged to reverse the state’s present COVID rules. He’s also pushed for pro-gun, pro-immigration, and pro-abortion legislation.

If Elder wins, the state of California will be shattered, with a Donald Trump-backed Republican in command of a Democratic bastion. According to Mindy Romero, director of the California Civic Engagement project, an upset in one of the country’s most liberal states “may help stimulate recall elections potentially across the country.”

Elder has already invited voters to sign a petition “demanding” that the California legislature look into “the twisted results of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2021 recall election.” Stop CA Fraud is the name of the website, which is funded by the Larry Elder Ballot Measure Committee, which has received significant support from Elder’s campaign. It erroneously alleges that California election officials are letting “thieves to steal amongst the dead of night and scam our ballot box” because to “laziness or incompetence,” and that as a result, Californians can “no longer trust on its contests.”

Newsom has been campaigning with Vice President Joe Biden, according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.