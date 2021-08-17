Why Prosecutors and Law Enforcement Are Pressing Biden For Reforms In The United States

President Joe Biden has been urged by more than 100 current and former prosecutors and law enforcement professionals to pass criminal justice reform.

According to the Associated Press, the group sent Biden a letter on Tuesday pleading for a task force on 21st-century prosecution by the end of 2021.

The letter is the most recent request on Biden and the Justice Department to follow through on some of Biden’s most important campaign commitments. The idea is to revamp everything from policing to the prison system.

With its proposed task committee, the group wants Biden to take a deeper look at prosecutorial policies. The group also wants the task force to develop an implementation plan for its recommendations, including an oversight group and a means to incentivise local prosecutors to execute the reforms through funding and changes in federal legislation.

A task force on 21st Century Prosecution proposes a means to “rethink…tough on crime policies of the 1980s and 1990s,…ride the tide of local innovation, and pierce the black box of the local prosecutors office,” according to @ClaudiaLauer https://t.co/ou0A96bJet.

“For a President who has expressed strong support for reforming the criminal justice system and rethinking the type of tough-on-crime policies of the 1980s and 1990s, this is an opportunity to ride the wave of local innovation and pierce the black box of the local prosecutor’s office, to take the best of what is happening locally and implement it across the country,” Miriam Aroni Krinsky, founder of the Institute for Justice and Democracy, said.

Biden’s criminal justice strategy is comprehensive.