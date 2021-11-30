Why Mark Meadows Finally Agreed To Work With Investigators On January 6

Why Did Mark Meadows Agree To Collaborate With Investigators? The 6th of January Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, has previously refused to testify or hand over any documents to the committee on Jan. 6. Meadows and the Jan. 6 investigators reached an agreement on Tuesday, reversing course.

According to CNN, Meadows and the committee came to an arrangement on how he would disclose material to the committee and what kind of information he would provide. Executive privilege will shield certain items, though it is unclear what that involves.

Meadows’ decision comes after lawmakers warned him that if he didn’t cooperate, he may face criminal contempt charges. The House committee’s drive to acquire answers was highlighted by the arrest and criminal case of Trump strategist Steve Bannon. Bannon, who was indicted on Nov. 12, had refused to comply with a subpoena issued on Sept. 23.

“We continue to work with the Select Committee and its staff to see if we can reach an accommodation that does not require Mr. Meadows to waive Executive Privilege or to forfeit the long-standing position that senior White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress,” Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, said in a statement. “We appreciate the Select Committee’s openness to take non-privileged views on a voluntary basis.” Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Michael Flynn, Kayleigh McEnany, and Stephen Miller are among the 45 people and groups summoned to testify, including the Proud Boys and Stop the Steal.

Meadows’ decision is a significant break from the existing scenario, in which Trump allies refuse to discuss what happened on Jan. 6, particularly whether an insurgency was planned and, if so, who organized it.

The committee heard from 200 witnesses before issuing the subpoenas. Republican congressmen, senators, and White House staff members may have played a direct role in the planning and facilitation of the Jan. 6 riots, according to reports.