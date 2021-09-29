Why Has Elizabeth Warren Been Against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Since 2018?

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is a “dangerous guy” and that she will vote against his re-nomination.

“Your track record raises serious doubts in my mind. “You have repeatedly moved to make our financial system less safe, which makes you a dangerous individual to lead the Fed, and it is why I will vote against your re-nomination,” Warren said Powell during a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Since being named chair by former President Donald Trump in 2017, Powell has gained widespread bipartisan support. However, President Joe Biden has a difficult dilemma when his tenure finishes in early 2022.

Any adjustments Biden makes to the Federal Reserve might have a broad influence on the economy at a time when the COVID-19 epidemic is still causing high inflation and low employment activity in the United States.

Biden has not stated his intentions, but a Reuters survey found that 36 of the 40 economists polled thought Biden will maintain the status quo and keep Powell in his position.

This extremely political move has renewed Warren’s opposition to Powell, who has been against him since 2018, when she voiced fear that Powell’s nomination would “help protect against another financial disaster” and urged her colleagues to reject his nomination.

Warren again reiterates her position, claiming that Powell has been fortunate, but that “the 2008 crash showed what happens when luck runs out.”

During the hearing, Warren said to Powell, “The elephant in the room is whether you’re going to be renominated.” “Nominating you means betting that a Republican majority at the Federal Reserve, led by a Republican chair who has routinely voted to deregulation Wall Street, would not lead this economy over the cliff again in the next five years.”

Other Democratic leaders, including prominent Democratic economist Joseph Stiglitz, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, have pressed Biden to restructure the Fed’s leadership.