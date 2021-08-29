Why Are More Russian Troops Being Accepted In The South Caucasus?

Russian peacekeepers are the epitome of the oxymoron. Moscow does not resolve crises; it creates them for its own gain, as the last three decades in Eurasia have demonstrated. Last year’s battle between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh territory ended with a Kremlin-brokered truce that stationed 4,000 of these ostensible peacekeepers in the South Caucasus. In actuality, it is only a small part of Moscow’s overall revisionist scheme.

A military arc now stretches over the post-Soviet space. In Europe, Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine’s Donbas region continues, while Belarus’ fate appears to be one of creeping annexation further north.

President Vladimir Putin continues to support the deadly Assad government in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Tajikistan, a Central Asian republic, is home to one of Russia’s most important foreign bases, with reinforcements being sent to its Afghan border in the wake of the US military pullout and the Taliban’s takeover.

While ostensibly maintaining stability in the South Caucasus, Russia finds itself in the center of Europe’s energy diversification agenda. Europe is overly reliant on Kremlin energy, putting its foreign policy at risk. Despite many EU member states perceiving it as a national security concern, the recently built Nord Stream II pipeline from Russia to Germany only strengthens this dependence.

As a result, Azerbaijan has grown in importance as an alternative energy source. A brand-new pipeline began carrying Baku’s natural gas to Southern Europe in December. Russian troops are now stationed at the very point where Moscow’s clout in Europe was meant to be weakened. Both European and American authorities should be concerned about this.

The issue is the speed with which Russia’s presence has become mainstream. In general, Russia supported Armenia throughout the war last year. Both militarily and economically, Yerevan is already heavily reliant on Moscow. Russia is establishing a rising number of military sites in Armenia, as well as supplying the majority of its equipment. It also participates in every Russian-led integration effort in Eurasia, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union. The big and active Armenian lobby, on the other hand, has helped to legitimize Russian overreach.

Former US National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski once called it "one of the three most powerful foreign lobbies in the United States." They helped Armenia gain $60 million in foreign aid from Washington in 2019, prior to the war, a 40 percent increase.