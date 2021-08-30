Who is Larry Elder, and where did he come from? In the recall election in California, Republicans are hoping for a long shot victory.

On Sept. 14, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election in a deep blue state. A controversial and conservative Black radio presenter is attempting to become the first Republican to win a California gubernatorial election since Arnold Schwarzenegger, demonstrating how bizarre politics has grown in the state.

Larry Elder, 69, is opposed to gun regulation, mask requirements, the assumption that America is chronically racist, and the minimum wage, which he believes tramples on the free market.

Elder also holds California Democrats responsible for the state’s homeless crisis, high taxes, and rising crime rates. He claims that the state government has grown too large and expensive, infringing on people’s lives and livelihoods. Elder has slammed Roe v. Wade, arguing that abortion regulations should be decided by the states.

The Los Angeles native accepted the reality of climate change, but warned against “the war on oil and gas,” claiming that transitioning to a renewable-energy economy too soon will destroy jobs and result in the failure to keep the lights on.

Elder has criticized Black Lives Matter and referred to racial quotas as a “crutch and a cop-out.” He also opposes initiatives to “defund” law enforcement. “We have to quit bitching, moaning, whining, crying, and blaming the white man for everything,” Elder remarked in a 1995 interview with the Orange County Register. Candace Owens, a black conservative broadcaster, has dubbed Elder one of her “idols.”

According to the Fair Political Practices Commission, California officials have opened an investigation into whether recall election gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder failed to properly declare his income sources.

During the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles in the 1990s, Black listeners would often phone Elder’s show to call him a “Uncle Tom” and tell him he’s “not a brother.”

In his book “The Ten Things You Can’t Say in America,” Elder used this as evidence to argue that “Black people are more racist than whites” and that “white condescension is more harmful than white racism.”

As Elder’s celebrity developed, white conservatives were thrilled to hear him say things like absentee fathers are to blame for crime, systematic racism is a “fiction,” and the minimum wage should be $0.

Businessman John Cox, state assemblyman Kevin Kiley, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer are among Elder’s Republican primary opponents. Brief News from Washington Newsday.