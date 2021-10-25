Who is Jim Banks, and where did he come from? The Twitter account of a Republican congressman has been suspended because to a ‘hateful transgender’ remark.

After making a comment about a transgender in the Biden administration who became the first four-star officer, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ Twitter account was suspended.

Dr. Rachel Levine is the first transgender surgeon general in the United States. Levine was just promoted to the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service.

“The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” Banks said in response to a tweet about her elevation.

I am sincerely humbled and happy to join the ranks of men and women from around our great country who have pledged to defend the United States against known and unknown threats. I pledge to fulfill that trust to the best of my abilities. https://t.co/ryfwRqbAoz Under Twitter’s hostile conduct policy, “targeted misgendering” of transgender persons is prohibited. The tweet was removed from Twitter, and his account was suspended. The account is still active, but Banks is unable to process transactions.

“Due to a violation of our Hateful Conduct Policy, the account in question has been temporarily locked.” Before restoring access to their account, the account owner must delete the offending Tweet,” a Twitter official told The Hill in a statement.

Banks, 42, took a leave of absence from the Indiana State Senate from 2014 to 2015 to serve in Afghanistan. In Fort Wayne, Indiana, he had worked in the real estate and construction industries. In 2016, Banks was elected to the United States House of Representatives.

In a district where Republicans win by a landslide, he is seen as a hard conservative. All three elections were won by a landslide.

Banks opposes same-sex marriage, denies climate change is real, and voted against economic stimulus measures.

Banks issued a statement stating that he stands by his remarks against Levine and chastising Big Tech for “cancelling” him.

In a statement, Banks stated, “My tweet was a statement of fact.” “Big Tech does not have to agree with me, but they should not be entitled to terminate my contract.” They will silence you if they silence me. We can’t let Big Tech get in the way of reporting the truth.” Dr. Rachel Levine became the first female four-star admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a uniformed service of over 6,000 health, science, and engineering professionals. https://t.co/vR69Ae18qB pic.twitter.com/94phwg83KO