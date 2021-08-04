Who Is Covered By The New Ban? The Eviction Moratorium Has Been Extended Until October 3rd.

In an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended certain evictions on Tuesday.

The new two-month restriction will apply to areas of the country where the novel coronavirus is spreading “substantially” or “highly,” which could include 80 percent of U.S. counties and 90 percent of the population. According to the CDC, these states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others. The new freeze will be in effect until October 3rd.

“Eviction moratoria – like quarantine, isolation, and social distance – can be an effective public health strategy used to prevent the transmission of infectious illness in the setting of a pandemic,” the CDC wrote in the order, according to CNN.

“By keeping people out of communal settings and in their own houses, eviction moratoria enable self-isolation and self-quarantine by those who get ill or are at risk of transmitting COVID-19,” it continued.

The previous eviction moratorium expired on Saturday night, prompting progressives to call on President Joe Biden’s administration to prolong it.

The president’s advisors, on the other hand, claimed that he lacked the authority to extend the moratorium, citing Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion that an extension should require congressional permission.

“In my opinion, the CDC would need clear and specific congressional permission (through new legislation) to continue the ban beyond July 31,” Kavanaugh wrote.

Last Monday, the White House urged Congress to enact legislation extending the eviction moratorium.

According to Fox News, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “In light of the Supreme Court’s verdict, the President urges on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium as soon as possible to safeguard such vulnerable renters and their families.”

However, neither the House nor the Senate voted on the extension, resulting in the eviction ban’s expiration. This prompted several progressive House Democrats to set up camp on the Capitol steps to protest the Democrats’ slowness in Congress and President Biden’s inaction.

“We’ve been at the Capitol since Friday, when several colleagues chose early vacation over voting to avoid evictions. It’s an eviction situation that requires immediate attention. An eviction moratorium is required for our people. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., tweeted on Monday morning, “Now.”

After lawmakers return to session, it’s uncertain whether Congress or the White House will take up the now-expired eviction moratorium.