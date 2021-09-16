Who gave Gen. Milley permission to call China? He did not, according to the former Defense Secretary.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said he had not authorized a call made by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to his Chinese counterpart just days after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol rioting, which was detailed in a new book. The decision, which was done behind President Donald Trump’s back, has enraged conservatives and even mainstream critics.

Miller’s remarks came after passages from the Washington Post’s senior journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book “Peril” revealed that Gen. Milley contacted Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng twice over fears that Trump will start a war with China.

According to transcripts obtained by Woodward and Costa from the Jan. 8 call, Milley told Li that the US government was “100% steady.” Everything is in order. However, democracy can be clumsy at times.”

In a statement to Fox Discovery, Miller responded to the news of the call by saying that he “did not and would never permit” the general to make “secret” discussions with his Chinese counterpart. Former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Stephen Miller, called for Milley’s resignation “immediately,” calling the call a “disgraceful and unprecedented act of insubordination.”

Miller went on to say that Milley’s job as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was to advise the president on military matters, and that the person in that position was “prohibited by law from exercising executive authority to command forces.” Since its inception, the United States Armed Forces have “operated under the inviolable premise of civilian authority of the military,” according to Miller.

Milley had called Li in October, before the 2020 presidential election, because he believed Trump would start a war over tensions in the South China Sea, according to the book. Milley assured Li on the phone that “the American government is stable, and everything will be fine.”

“Peril” also revealed transcripts from a phone call between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Milley, in which the former referred to Trump as a “dictator” and said Trump “should have been jailed on the spot” for his part in fueling the Capitol riots that killed five people. Milley replied, “I agree with you on everything.”

According to Fox, many people who observed Milley and Li’s phone chats were interviewed. The calls, according to one official, “weren’t secret.” The source continued. Brief News from Washington Newsday.