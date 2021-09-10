White House: Biden and Xi Talk To Avoid US-China “Conflict”

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke for the first time in seven months, with both leaders suggesting a road away from confrontation while maintaining their positions on the superpower rivalry.

Biden warned against misunderstandings that may lead to a conflict between Washington and Beijing during the 90-minute chat, while Xi advocated for a new approach in a relationship troubled by “severe problems,” according to the White House.

Under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, relations between the United States and China deteriorated dramatically. Trump initiated a trade war between the world’s two largest economies and chastised the Chinese government for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

While promoting multilateralism and an end to Trump’s “America first” worldview, Biden’s administration has maintained trade tariffs in place and is harsh on other problematic areas of the Sino-US relationship, such as cybersecurity and human rights.

According to a senior US administration official, Biden’s message on the call was that the US wants to guarantee that “we don’t have any situation in the future where we swerve into unforeseen conflict.”

The phone chat was described as “frank and in-depth” by official broadcaster CCTV in Beijing, with Xi mentioning the “severe challenges” posed by recent US policies toward China, which has seen the two countries spar over trade, technology, human rights, and the origins of the coronavirus.

“Whether China and the United States can correctly manage their relations… is essential for the world’s future and destiny,” official broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

The White House has indicated that the diplomatic standoff is untenable and potentially dangerous, implying that the leaders will need to intervene during their call on Thursday.

“We welcome fierce competition, but we don’t want it to devolve into conflict,” the official said to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The purpose of the call was to establish “guardrails” so that the connection could be “responsibly handled.”

Lower-level attempts to interact with China have not gone well, particularly during an acrimonious March meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese officials.

“We have been dissatisfied with the actions of our interlocutors,” the senior official told reporters.

“We don’t feel that is how responsible nations conduct, especially given the global importance of the US-China competition,” the person said, accusing the Chinese of being generally “unwilling to engage in meaningful or substantive” talks.

When confronted with the standoff, “President Biden recognized the significance of immediately engaging President Xi,” according to the official.

