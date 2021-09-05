When a CNN anchor slammed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Republican lawmakers, Twitter exploded.

CNN presenter Jim Acosta has made headlines once again for criticizing Fox News and Republicans. On Saturday, Acosta slammed conservative commentator Tucker Carlson for his latest unfounded charges.

Carlson, according to Acosta, is a “human manure spreader” for claiming that Afghan refugees are being transported to the United States to sway future elections. They will flock here to vote Democratic, according to Carlson.

Carlson made the remarks on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday. Carlson coined the phrase “Operation Change America Forever” to describe his conspiracy idea.

“Over on Fox, ‘human manure spreader’ Tucker Carlson has launched yet another race-baiting conspiracy theory, this time that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being allowed into our nation to sway the outcome of future elections,” Acosta added.

Acosta then showed a clip of Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, saying that “a big number [of Afghan migrants]are future Boston marathon bombers because they’re not performing appropriate vetting.”

Carlson had claimed that the Afghans were invading the United States.

“First we invade, then we get invaded,” Carlson explained. He forewarned that the refugees will “likely” settle in “your neighborhood.”

Conservatives have stoked anxiety over refugees entering the country, according to Acosta. Since August 17, 24,000 Afghan refugees have landed in the United States, according to the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security. A similar number of people are stationed at US military locations in Europe and Asia.

“For the past week, leading personalities on the far right have been raising the alarm about Afghan evacuees,” Acosta added. “‘The refugees are on their way! ‘The refugees are on their way!’

Carlson, together with Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, were dubbed the “American Taliban” by Acosta.

Acosta’s statements drew a lot of attention on Twitter.

This is an incredible photograph.

twitter.com/CvRgEdxBuQ

@AcostaJim is the KING @AcostaJim https://t.co/hXMouVuU93

[email protected] is still regarded as a national treasure. https://t.co/JH8uswj7WR

Jim Acosta is a complete jerk.