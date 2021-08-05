What is a ‘Trump Card,’ exactly? Republican PAC Wants Trump Supporters To Carry

Donald Trump wants his most ardent supporters to carry “Trump” cards with them at all times.

On Wednesday, Trump’s PAC sent out emails encouraging supporters to obtain red and gold cards, which resemble credit cards and bear Trump’s name and signature.

Some Trump detractors turned to social media to claim that the cards are a far-right rallying cry or resemble Nazi imagery.

Is it possible to tell the difference between a Trump card and Nazi symbolism? Neither do I. pic.twitter.com/Rw2B1KCUCh

Supporters of Trump were given four golden cards to choose from. Trump’s team reportedly met with him in Florida and urged him to pick one, with Trump reportedly stating that the cards were “wonderful” and that he wanted the American people to select because “they always know best.”

The email reads, “The card you choose will be held by Patriots all around the country.” “They will be a symbol of your unwavering commitment to SAVE AMERICA, and I have complete faith in you.”

When a person selects their preferred card, they are directed to a contribution page with the message “response recorded.”

Some Twitter users compared owning the autos to being a member of a cult.

My Grandfather showed me several WWII mementos that looked exactly like this Third Reich reject Trump card. pic.twitter.com/E4zq9FsR1u

Despite his electoral loss, Trump remains the party’s face. According to a new YouGov poll, 66% of Republicans feel the election was rigged and that Trump is the legitimate winner.

Trump has hinted at a re-election bid in 2024. He is still the favorite to win the Republican nomination, having raised more money in the first half of 2021 than the whole Republican Party combined.

Trump still hasn’t realized he lost the 2020 election, according to Michael Wolff, author of the Trump book “Landslide.”

“Whether he has managed to persuade himself that he was so focused on hearing what he wanted to hear from the beginning, he is totally certain that he won the election, and if he didn’t win, it could only be stolen from him,” Wolff added.