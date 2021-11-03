What Democrat and Republican Strategists Predict For The Midterm Elections In 2022

The victory of Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s governor election on Tuesday may have served as a wake-up call for the Biden administration, perhaps setting the stage for a bloodbath in the 2022 midterm elections if Democrats fail to deliver tangible advantages to their voters.

Youngkin’s election marked the first time in the commonwealth since 2009 that a Republican was elected governor. Biden won the state by ten points in 2020, despite the fact that the state has been trending blue. In the gubernatorial election in New Jersey, Republicans had a good showing.

Youngkin, 54, ran on a platform of repealing COVID-19 laws and mandates, as well as prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in schools, all of which were hot topics among voters. He also maintained Trump's support while conceding that Biden deserved to win the 2020 presidential race.

“It will get so much worse [in 2022]if we don’t pass the [Build Back Better] agenda and aren’t able to run on it,” a top Democratic official said in the aftermath of the election, according to Politico.

“But Joe Mansion made us not do it!” is unlikely to be a winning Democratic campaign slogan in the 2022 midterm elections.

"This is the spirit of Virginia, coming together like never before," said Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who defeated former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in the governor's race, casting doubt on Democrats' chances in the 2022 midterm elections. Officials from the Democratic Party are admitting that the result could be a foreshadowing of what is to come in the 2022 midterm elections. Former Virginia Democratic Rep. Tom Perriello claimed that simply being "anti-Trump" will not be enough for his party to win elections, and that they will have to show their constituents the principles they support in order to win.

Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher called the loss “catastrophic” for Democrats, saying, “It’s time to press the panic button because the base is not motivated.”

Republicans may see more light at the end of the tunnel as the midterm elections approach, as the party that is not in power in the White House has a history of making gains in subsequent elections.