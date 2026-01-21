Wetang’ula Urges Germany to Fast-Track Labour Agreement for Kenyans

Kenyan National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on German lawmakers to prioritize humane migration policies, particularly urging them to speed up the implementation of a 2024 labour agreement designed to help skilled Kenyan professionals find work in Europe. Wetang’ula’s comments came during a meeting with a delegation from the German Federal Parliament at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on January 21, 2026.

Wetang’ula addressed the delegation led by Derya Turk-Nachbaur, Deputy Member of the German Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasizing the importance of crafting migration policies that focus on mutual development rather than treating migration as a threat. His remarks were part of a broader appeal to European countries, particularly Germany, to adopt a more compassionate stance on immigration and to use their political influence to advocate for coordinated, sustainable migration solutions across the European Union.

Unlocking Opportunities for Skilled Kenyans

Central to Wetang’ula’s speech was the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, signed between Kenya and Germany in September 2024. The agreement aims to address Germany’s labour shortage while providing Kenyan youth with access to legal, structured employment opportunities in Germany. Wetang’ula described the agreement as a “model” for international cooperation, one that could benefit both nations by formalizing migration channels and reducing the risks associated with illegal migration.

He pointed out that thousands of Kenyans are currently seeking opportunities abroad, and by formalizing migration routes, Kenya hopes to prevent the exploitation of its citizens. Wetang’ula also underscored the importance of parliamentary oversight to ensure that such agreements deliver real, tangible benefits to both parties rather than being reduced to diplomatic gestures.

“This is a win-win situation,” Wetang’ula stated. “We are addressing Germany’s urgent labour needs while creating jobs for our young people. This agreement must be implemented swiftly and effectively.”

The call for swift action comes as Kenyan workers continue to seek employment opportunities in Europe, often facing the challenges of illegal migration and exploitation. Wetang’ula’s remarks highlight the importance of ensuring that agreements such as this are more than just formalities but translate into meaningful employment outcomes for the citizens they aim to serve.

In addition to the migration pact, Wetang’ula and Turk-Nachbaur discussed strengthening cooperation between Kenya and Germany in other key sectors, including education, technology, and security. The meeting also underscored the growing significance of “parliament-to-parliament” diplomacy, reflecting an evolving trend in global relations.

Migration and Global Stability

Wetang’ula’s message also resonated with broader global concerns about migration. Linking the issue to global peace, he reminded the German delegation that migration is often the result of instability, conflict, and economic inequality. He called for a holistic approach to migration that goes beyond border policies and addresses the root causes of displacement.

Germany has long been a key development partner for Kenya, and the discussions reinforced the importance of the bilateral relationship. The German delegation reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ties with Kenya, particularly recognizing Kenya’s role as a pillar of stability in East Africa.

In concluding his remarks, Wetang’ula delivered a powerful message on behalf of the Global South, framing migration as a shared responsibility. “We are all citizens of the world,” he said. “It’s time we build laws that reflect that reality.”