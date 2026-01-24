Wetang’ula and Mudavadi Unite Ahead of 2027, Sparking Doubts About Political Strategy

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi have reignited their political alliance, joining forces with Wycliffe Oparanya to form a renewed “Western Alliance” aimed at uniting the Luhya community. The move, touted as a path to regional solidarity, has drawn skepticism from critics who suggest it may be a calculated bid to sell the Luhya vote to the highest bidder in the 2027 elections.

Political Ceasefire or Bargaining Chip?

At a recent funeral for former MP Enoch Kibunguchy, Wetang’ula and Mudavadi, along with Oparanya, announced their commitment to uniting the region. “If we are serious about uniting our people, we must first unite ourselves,” Wetang’ula told the crowd, signaling the beginning of their new political chapter. However, the timing of the alliance raises questions about its true intent—less about promoting a Luhya presidency and more about leveraging political influence in the coming years, especially with President Ruto eyeing a second term.

The trio, representing Ford Kenya (Wetang’ula), ANC/UDA (Mudavadi), and a faction of ODM (Oparanya), has set a target: to secure 90% of the Western vote for Ruto in the 2027 general elections. This move, according to their plan, will not only boost their bargaining power but also lay the groundwork for a potential succession plan that could see one of them run for president in 2032.

The Strategy Behind the Alliance

Wetang’ula, Mudavadi, and Oparanya’s strategy is clear: present a united front to claim a bigger share of national resources, including infrastructure projects, cabinet positions, and financial allocations. They are making it known that, in the political marketplace, they will no longer settle for “retail” offers but demand a more significant package for the region’s support.

The alliance also appears to be designed to prevent further encroachment by the opposition, particularly the ODM, whose influence in the region has been growing. This political maneuver is being positioned as a safeguard for the future of the Luhya community, but some view it with suspicion. They argue that the unification of Wetang’ula, Mudavadi, and Oparanya might be a strategic attempt to auction the community’s vote, exchanging it for personal political gain.

“They are uniting to eat, not to lead,” said a local activist, voicing the concerns of those who believe this alliance is just another example of the region’s political leaders enriching themselves at the expense of ordinary voters. “We have heard this song before every election, and it always ends with them in big cars and us in the same mud.”

The real test for the alliance will be the upcoming 2027 elections. If successful, it could reshape the region’s political landscape, but critics remain unconvinced that it will deliver the much-anticipated benefits for the people.