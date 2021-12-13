Watch as Trump praises Queen Elizabeth while criticizing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for being “more liberal.”

Former President Donald Trump complimented Queen Elizabeth as a “unbelievable woman” and chastised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his stance on some topics.

On Saturday, Trump was asked about his views on the British government while speaking at the ticketed event “History Tour” with Bill O’Reilly in Sunrise, Florida. The former president sung a song in honour of the British monarchy, especially Queen Elizabeth.

“No one does it better than the United Kingdom.” “She’s an incredible woman,” Trump said to O’Reilly.

However, the former president did not sing Johnson’s praises, claiming that he has been moving to the left.

“He’s going through a lot of changes.” He’s growing increasingly liberal. I’m not sure what you’re talking about. “He’s becoming a man that spends so much time talking about the environment,” Trump remarked, adding, “We have to speak about other things, like economic growth, military power, and strength.” Trump’s comments on Johnson came after a recent interview with conservative radio presenter Hugh Hewitt in which he slammed the British prime minister’s stance on climate change. Johnson’s actions of pushing other countries to cut annual carbon emissions were mentioned by the former president.

“On that doomsday clock, it’s one minute to midnight, and we need to act now,” Johnson cautioned during his opening remarks.

Trump and Johnson have had a rocky relationship in recent months, with the latter accusing Trump of inciting his supporters to assault the US Capitol on Jan. 6, resulting in the deaths of five people.

“I believe what President Trump has stated about that has been entirely incorrect, and I unequivocally condemn encouraging people to behave in the despicable way that they did in the Capitol,” Johnson said at the time, according to the Independent.

Since Trump’s departure from office in January, Johnson has distanced himself from him. During a regularly planned question-and-answer session with MPs in November 2020, Johnson referred to Trump as the “past president,” including Angela Eagle, who asked Johnson to comment on Trump’s charges of voter fraud during the U.S. election.

Johnson appeared to promote President Joe Biden’s political agenda in a September interview with The Washington Post, even repeating the latter’s phrase, “Build Back Better.”