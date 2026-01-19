Wambugu Claims Ruto’s Path to 2027 Doesn’t Depend on Mt. Kenya Votes

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has stirred the political waters in Central Kenya by asserting that President William Ruto no longer needs a significant portion of the Mt. Kenya vote to win the 2027 election. In an analysis shared on NTV, Wambugu argued that the traditional political landscape in Kenya has shifted, reducing the importance of the Kikuyu vote for Ruto’s path to State House.

Wambugu, who recently left Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s camp to join the Jubilee Party, suggested that the “tyranny of numbers” that has long defined Kenyan elections is no longer as relevant. According to Wambugu, the key dynamics have changed, especially following the departure of Raila Odinga from the presidential race. He emphasized that Ruto has expanded his political influence, making significant strides in areas traditionally dominated by opposition parties, such as Nyanza and Western regions.

The Shifting Political Landscape

Wambugu believes that Ruto has carefully crafted a broad-based government that now includes a wider coalition of supporters, making the Mt. Kenya vote “important but not indispensable.” He explained that Ruto’s ability to neutralize the opposition and secure new alliances over the past two years has decoupled his political survival from the whims of the Central Kenya electorate. “The dynamics have shifted,” Wambugu said, highlighting Ruto’s broader appeal across the country.

This analysis represents a direct challenge to the political strategy of Deputy President Gachagua, who has focused on consolidating support from the Mountain region to negotiate his position within the government. Wambugu’s remarks suggest that the influence of the Kikuyu community, once seen as a critical swing vote, has diminished in value.

Ruto’s Coalition Strategy and Wambugu’s Warning

Wambugu’s message serves as a warning to the Mt. Kenya region: if local leaders continue to assume they can control Ruto’s political fortunes, they risk becoming irrelevant in the broader national conversation. “If we think we can hold the President hostage, we are mistaken,” Wambugu cautioned. “He will bypass us and win with the rest of Kenya, leaving the region isolated.”

As the 2027 elections approach, Wambugu predicts a comfortable victory for Ruto, driven by new political alliances that transcend regional divides. This reshaped political order, he suggests, could leave Mt. Kenya sidelined unless it aligns itself strategically with the broader coalition.

While Wambugu is known for his shifting political alliances, his ability to read the political environment accurately has often proven sharp. His comments reflect a growing concern among Central Kenya leaders that their influence is waning in the face of new political realities. Whether Wambugu’s analysis is a cautionary note or a strategic move to galvanize support for the government remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the myth of the indispensable Mt. Kenya vote is being tested like never before.