Wajir Elders Pick 2027 Gubernatorial Candidate in Controversial Move

Wajir County’s political landscape is shifting as a powerful clan has chosen a single candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial race, igniting intense debate over the role of traditional leadership in modern democracy.

The Unity Pact

In an unprecedented move, the Council of Elders from a dominant Wajir clan has invoked the controversial “negotiated democracy” model to select one flagbearer for the upcoming elections. The decision, made after a marathon three-day meeting in Wajir Town, aims to prevent the vote-splitting that led to the clan’s loss of power in 2022.

Sources close to the talks reveal that the elders considered over five candidates before reaching a consensus on the selection process. “We cannot afford to go into 2027 as a fragmented house,” one senior elder declared. “The mistakes of 2022, where our votes were scattered, will not be repeated. We speak with one voice.”

By securing a single candidate early, the clan hopes to strengthen its political position and build the necessary resources to negotiate with other groups. The strategy also aims to consolidate their base in response to the shifting demographics and political dynamics in the region.

Clash of Traditions

However, the move has not been without its critics. Youth groups and civil society organizations argue that the elders’ decision undermines democracy by sidelining candidates who lack the “blessing” of traditional leaders. “It’s a double-edged sword,” said local political analyst Abdi Hassan. “While it guarantees a block vote, it also fuels resentment among the youth who feel their democratic rights are being trampled by older generations.” These tensions underscore a broader battle between traditional authority and democratic ideals, with Wajir once again at the center of this ongoing clash.

As the 2027 election approaches, the political calculus in Wajir is set to shift, with rival clans expected to re-evaluate their strategies in response to this bold move. The coming months will determine whether this act of unity will hold or fracture the political alliances in the county.