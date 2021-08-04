Vindman holds Trump responsible for 600,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

Former Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has accused former President Donald Trump of being responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States caused by the coronavirus.

Vindman made headlines in 2019 when he testified during Trump’s impeachment hearings. On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, he stated Trump should have been removed from the White House to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic from killing over 600,000 Americans.

“We would have 600,000 more Americans walking the streets today if the president was held accountable and removed. The president would have been on his heels if they had censured him, and he would have been more cautious heading into COVID. We wouldn’t have had a financial meltdown,” Vindman remarked.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had more than 35 million COVID-19 cases and 614,249 deaths since the outbreak began.

During the interview, the retired army officer also accused Trump of trying to sabotage the 2020 election by using his presidency to promote fake information.

“That is what makes the president such a potent disinformation weapon – the office of the president is so adored that it is difficult to believe that the president of the United States is a corrupt individual,” he said.

Vindman was a key figure in the Democrats’ impeachment investigation targeting former President Barack Obama. Trump’s phone discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asked the foreign government to investigate Joe Biden’s family, had alarmed the army general. At the time, the latter was a presidential candidate.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son and how Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people are curious, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be fantastic. According to a transcript given by the White House and cited by CNN, Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution. “If you can check into it,” Trump stated during the July 25, 2020 call.

On Feb. 5, 2020, the United States Senate acquitted Trump of charges of abuse of authority and obstruction of Congress. The National Security Council sacked Vindman two days after Trump’s acquittal.