Vihiga Governor Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Missing Ksh 89 Million in Water Fund

Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo found himself on the defensive yesterday as he faced a Senate committee probing the disappearance of Ksh 89 million from the county’s water fund. The funds, which were allocated for the county’s water projects, went unaccounted for, even as local residents continue to endure water shortages. The committee’s interrogation raised serious concerns about corruption and mismanagement at the county level.

Shocking Losses and Inadequate Justifications

The Senate Committee on County Public Investments and Special Funds, chaired by Senator Godfrey Osotsi, examined the financial discrepancies in the management of Amatsi Water Services Company, a key provider in the region. According to the Auditor General’s report, while the company produced water valued at Ksh 229 million, it failed to account for Ksh 89 million, resulting in a loss of almost 44% of its output.

Ottichilo attempted to justify the missing funds by claiming they were used for “administrative costs,” including the purchase of motorbikes. However, his explanation was met with harsh skepticism. Senator Osotsi, visibly frustrated, pointed out, “You are losing almost half of your water, yet the response is that motorbikes were bought and meetings held? That is not a solution.” He demanded a detailed explanation of the missing funds, stressing that “motorbikes are not water.”

Under increasing pressure, the Governor shifted the blame to issues such as aging infrastructure and staff sabotage. He suggested that vandalism was a key factor in the water losses, and promised a new strategy to replace the county’s old pipes. However, the committee noted that despite previous pledges and the allocation of Ksh 1.7 billion to various water projects, such as the Belgium-sponsored cluster, many areas in Vihiga, including Maseno, Lunyerere, and Kaimosi, still lack a consistent water supply.

A Deepening Crisis in Vihiga

The committee also highlighted Amatsi’s long-standing audit problems, noting that unresolved financial discrepancies have plagued the company for years. These include unsupported board allowances and inefficient revenue collection mechanisms. With the state of water provision in the county growing direr, the Senate delivered an ultimatum: if Amatsi Water Services does not show clear, measurable improvements, it could face sanctions for wasting public resources, including the possibility of prosecution.

For the residents of Vihiga, the Senate hearing provided little comfort. James Kitiezo, a local resident, expressed his frustration: “We were told the projects were almost complete and they were piping water to the communities. We are still waiting.” The gap between the county’s promises and the reality on the ground remains stark, with little to show for years of reported investments. Despite the Governor’s assurances and new legislative efforts like the Vihiga County Water and Sanitation Services Bill, 2024, the core issue of accountability remains unaddressed.

As Governor Ottichilo left the Senate chamber, the shadow of the missing Ksh 89 million continued to loom large. In a country where every drop of water counts, the scandal serves as a reminder that without transparency and integrity, the benefits of devolution may never reach the people who need them most.