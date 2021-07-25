VIDEO: Trump Makes Odd Remark About LeBron James Participating In Sports As A Woman

Former President Donald Trump joked about NBA great LeBron James obtaining a sex-reassignment operation and competing as a woman in a weird and rambling address late Saturday.

Trump was speaking at the “Rally to Protect Our Elections,” an event staged by political action group Turning Point Action at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix.

In a nearly two-hour speech, Trump remarked, “I’ll be honest, look, we all like to win.” Then he moved on to transgender athletes competing in sports.

“I tell you, if I were a coach, I wouldn’t talk to too many ladies — ‘as we know women’ — I’d be getting some of these people…” Before drifting off, Trump said.

He then went on to talk about how James, a basketball player, could be able to compete as a transgender athlete.

“Someone once said that if LeBron James ever elected to have the procedure, how would he be on the court?” Trump stated his opinion.

Trump claims that if he were coaching women’s sports, he would solely hire trans athletes, before speculating about LeBron James shifting to women’s basketball. pic.twitter.com/Z7Wl0Vq3Fc

Donald Trump spent part of his address tonight on LeBron James’ transition to transsexual womanhood. It’s easy to see why Trump’s handlers no longer allow him to go out in public. What remained of his intellect had vanished.

Trump claimed that transgender athletes are endangering women’s sports.

The estimated 5,000-person audience reacted enthusiastically to Trump’s remarks about James. “You can have him,” he added mockingly of James.

In the same speech, Trump hailed Bobby Knight, the temperamental former Indiana basketball coach who embraced Trump in 2016.

In prior addresses, Trump has slammed James.

“How about a game of basketball?” “How about LeBron?” says the narrator. In November 2020, Trump told a crowd in Pennsylvania. The audience booed and screamed, “LeBron James is a jerk!” Trump slammed the NBA and its broadcast numbers in that speech. In addition, he slammed the NFL.