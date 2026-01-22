Venezuela’s Interim President Rodriguez to Visit Washington Amid Diplomatic Shift

Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez is set to visit Washington DC, marking a historic moment for the troubled nation as it seeks to mend ties with the United States. This visit, the first of its kind in over 25 years, follows the dramatic fall of Nicolás Maduro, who was captured during a bold US-led operation in early January.

Power Shift in Venezuela

Rodriguez, a former ally of Maduro, assumed the role of interim leader after the high-stakes military operation dubbed “Operation Absolute Resolve.” The raid, which saw Maduro and his wife apprehended and flown to New York, has altered the power dynamics in Venezuela and set the stage for Rodriguez’s landmark visit to Washington.

With this shift in leadership, Venezuela, once a pariah state, is now engaging in direct diplomacy with the US. The White House extended an invitation to Rodriguez, signaling a thaw in relations that were strained for years under Maduro’s regime. “Venezuela is working out well,” President Donald Trump remarked, suggesting a pragmatic approach to regional stability.

Oil and Amnesty at the Forefront

The upcoming talks are expected to focus on two main issues: the resumption of oil production and the lifting of sanctions. Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, and global markets have been rattled by the uncertainty surrounding its production levels. The US, facing volatile crude prices, is keen to see Venezuelan oil flow again, which could provide relief to global prices and stabilize energy markets.

For Rodriguez, this trip represents a critical opportunity to secure international legitimacy and the easing of crippling sanctions that have crippled Venezuela’s economy. However, her leadership faces resistance from hardliners, particularly from Maria Corina Machado and other opposition figures who view Rodriguez as too closely aligned with the old regime. They demand a full break from Maduro’s legacy and the removal of his allies from power.

As Rodriguez prepares to meet with US officials, her visit is both a step towards normalization and a delicate balancing act. Back in Caracas, residents express a mixture of relief and skepticism, with some questioning whether the leadership change will bring genuine democracy or merely a new figurehead under the control of external powers.