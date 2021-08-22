Vaccines didn’t go down well in Alabama, and Donald Trump was booed at his own rally.

At an event in Alabama on Saturday night, Donald Trump was booed after asking fans to “get vaccinated.”

The former president was speaking in Cullman, Alabama, which is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the city has a low vaccination rate.

Trump made comments promoting vaccinations and stated that he had received one himself. Many people in the audience booed, and Trump did not appear to truly urge the crowd to get vaccinated, instead referring to their freedom.

When Trump states that he encourages that everyone get the vaccine, the audience falls silent and starts jeering him. pic.twitter.com/wz7RTdysMh

“And you know what? I’ll tell you something else. I am a firm believer in your liberties. Yes, I do. Trump stated, “You have to do what you have to do.” “However, I advise that you get the immunizations. I completed the task. It’s excellent. “Get your vaccines.”

Trump, who contracted COVID-19 in October, was quick to receive the vaccine, obtaining it in January, according to reports.

“I happen to be vaccinated. You’ll be the first to know if it doesn’t function. O.K.? I’m going to call Alabama and say, “Hey, you know what? However, [the vaccine]is effective.’ You must, however, maintain your freedoms. At the rally, he remarked, “You have to preserve that.”

Trump spoke on Fox News in mid-March, calling it “a safe vaccine” and “something that works.”

On Saturday, the Alabama State Hospital Association stated that 83 percent of COVID-19 adult inpatients were unvaccinated, while only 12 percent were vaccinated.

According to the NBC News tracker, Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, with only 36% of its population inoculated.

In total, the state has reported 2,661 adult Covid-19 cases and 40 juvenile Covid-19 cases.