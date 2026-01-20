US Supreme Court Delays Key Decision on Trump’s Tariff Powers

Markets have been left in a state of uncertainty after the US Supreme Court postponed a crucial ruling on President Trump’s ability to impose tariffs under national emergency powers. The decision could have wide-ranging implications for global trade, as it centers on whether the President’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is constitutional without congressional approval.

On January 20, 2026, the Court issued several rulings but notably withheld its decision on the matter. Legal experts had expected the justices to address the President’s controversial use of the IEEPA to impose sweeping tariffs, especially the threat of a 10% tariff on European imports due to be enforced on February 1. The delay raises questions about the balance of power between the Executive Branch and the judiciary, with billions of dollars in trade at stake.

Legal Tug-of-War

The case highlights a fundamental battle over executive authority. President Trump’s legal team asserts that the IEEPA grants the President vast powers to protect national security, including economic security, by imposing tariffs unilaterally. However, critics—comprising a coalition of US businesses and importers—argue that this interpretation essentially grants the President unchecked authority to alter trade policy, bypassing Congress altogether.

The Court’s lack of a decision has heightened anxiety in both the US and abroad. Wall Street reacted negatively, with the Dow Jones dropping 1% as the absence of clarity led to market volatility. Investors are now bracing for potential economic disruptions, with particular concern over the upcoming tariff threat against Europe.

What Happens Next?

The delay has given Trump a window to proceed with his tariff plans. As the February 1 deadline looms, European negotiators are under intense pressure to reach a deal before the legal outcome is settled. The global economy now faces a key question: can the judiciary rein in the executive in real-time, or will the damage be done before the Court delivers its verdict?