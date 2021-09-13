Update on the Infrastructure Bill: Democrats Face Significant Challenges in Passing Spending Measures.

Senate Democrats are ready for a budget struggle as they try to agree on a price tag for President Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better proposal, which aims to dramatically expand the social safety net.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has stated that he will not vote for a package that costs more than $1.5 trillion, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has maintained that the $3.5 trillion figure should be the floor after initially advocating for a $6 trillion plan.

Senator Joe Manchin wants more time to craft a more manageable budget proposal. While Manchin supports some proposals such as universal preschool, he opposes clean energy and other initiatives in Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion domestic spending plan. pic.twitter.com/2lrXKS8Lce

The starting point is $3.5T. https://t.co/Kr2zGJllE4

Paid leave, universal pre-K, and free community college would be included in the bill, as well as financing for childcare, healthcare, battling climate change, and expanding Medicare to cover vision, hearing, and dental care.

“At the end of the day, there will be 50 votes, but I believe we will have a very healthy, loud family discussion at times,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., in an interview with The Hill.

Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, has recognized that there are differences on the price tag. “Our goal is to have a joint proposal that can be passed and supported by the president, the House Democrats, and the Senate Democrats,” Schumer added.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Pramilia Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rashia Talib, D-Mich., insist on a $3.5 trillion ceiling and are willing to reject the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure in order to pass the reconciliation bill. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, told CNN’s Jim Acosta that the $3.5 trillion is the “limit” and that there is plenty of room for individuals to sit down and talk.

Democrats have pushed for immigration reform to be included in the package, claiming that immigrants are vital to the economy. The idea would award TPS to 8 million migrants, the majority of whom are Dreamers who were brought to the United States as youngsters. They would subsequently be able to apply for permanent residency or green cards in the United States. According to CBS News, it is still uncertain whether the Senate parliamentarian will allow immigration reform to be included in the measure.

