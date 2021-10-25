Update on the Coronavirus: Red States Have Higher Positivity but Lower Vaccination Rates Than Blue States.

In the United States, there are striking parallels between COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates, and political party identification.

In an August Pew Research Center poll, 73 percent of respondents indicated they had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 86 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Republicans saying they were at least partially vaccinated.

In the 2020 presidential election, 17 of the top 20 states in the US with the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people voted for Donald Trump, while 19 of the top 20 states with the least COVID-19 cases voted for Joe Biden.

Every single one of the 20 states with the highest vaccination rates voted for Biden, while 17 of the 20 states with the lowest vaccination rates voted for Trump.

Vaccines have proven to be helpful in treating the virus, however the worst outbreaks have been in red areas rather than blue. According to healthcare analyst Charles Gaba, the virus has killed 47 out of 100,000 persons in counties where Trump obtained at least 70% of the vote by the end of June. The death rate is only 10 per 100,000 in counties where Trump received less than 32% of the vote.

Many Republicans have indicated that they believe they should have the ability to make their own decisions as to why they are being vaccinated at a lesser rate than Democrats. The argument comes amid accusations that right-wing media outlets have pushed vaccination disinformation. Conservative media outlets have also advocated ivermectin as a treatment for the virus, despite the lack of scientific proof to back up their claims.

When asked where patients get vaccine information, Dr. Alexa Mises Malchuk told the Associated Press in July, “Sometimes I feel like the education I have to deliver depends on what news channel they watch.”

According to the University of Georgia, persons who have not been vaccinated account for 99 percent of COVID-19-related deaths.