Update on the Capitol Riots: Trump’s and Republican Leaders’ Phone Records Will Be Requested by an Investigative Committee.

On Jan. 6, the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol Riots is expected to ask phone carriers to preserve the records of former President Donald Trump and his family, as well as certain Republican lawmakers who participated in the “Stop the Steal” event.

The committee requested documents from those who they suspect “attended, spoke, actively arranged, or urged people to attend” the event, according to sources familiar with the case who spoke to CNN on Monday.

They haven’t divulged the names of the MPs they’re going after or the method they’ll employ to gain access to the records.

This is the committee’s latest investigative development in a week that has seen a flurry of records demands. Last week, the House issued a request for “all reviews, studies, reports, data, analyses, and communications” of persons who may have been involved in the attack from digital firms like as Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

These requests may have the ability to influence who the committee calls as witnesses later on in the investigation.

Republican Representatives are on the list of those from whom they are requesting records, according to CNN’s sources. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania are among the members of the House of Representatives.

The list, which is still being compiled, includes a number of Trump supporters who assisted in the transmission of misleading information about the 2020 presidential election.

In July, a 13-member panel was formed to investigate the violent uprising.

For their roles in storming the Capitol building, about 600 people have been jailed.

The committee’s request for contact has been dubbed a “partisan charade” and a “waste of taxpayer dollars” by Trump.