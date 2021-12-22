Update on the Capitol Riots: A Key Trump ally will be interviewed by a committee on January 6th.

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 wrote to Donald Trump friend Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday, requesting that he talk with investigators.

“On January 6th, we understand you had at least one, if not numerous, conversations with President Trump. We’d like to go over each of these communications with you in depth. Also, any communications you had on January 5th or 6th with those in the Willard War Room, the Trump legal team, White House personnel, or others involved in organizing or planning the actions and strategies for January 6th, we’d like to know about “Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said in the letter that he is the committee’s chair.

Jordan answered by saying he had “nothing to hide” and that he has always been “straightforward.”

Jordan is said to have met in secret with other Republican lawmakers to discuss plans to challenge the election’s outcome.

Jordan forwarded a text message from a lawyer to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 5 outlining a plan to reverse the election.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, as president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence should declare all electoral votes that he deems are unlawful as no electoral votes at all – in accordance with founding father Alexander Hamilton’s instruction and judicial precedent,” the text said.

Jordan admitted before a House hearing on Oct. 20 that he spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, but hesitated to say how many times.

Jordan told the Rules Committee, “Of course, I spoke with the president.”

“I spoke with him that day — I’ve made that obvious. I’m not sure how many times I’ve done it. However, it isn’t about me. I’m sure you’re going to make it all about that.” During its investigation, the committee has issued a number of subpoenas to former Trump advisers, including Meadows, who is being held in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the committee.

Jordan is only the second Trump loyalist in the House to be approached by the committee for an interview.

A request for a voluntary sitdown by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., was turned down.