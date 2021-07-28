Unvaccinated people are to blame for COVID-19 ‘spiraling out of control,’ according to a Trump official.

As the Delta variety spreads across the country, a former top Trump official has blamed the recent rise of COVID-19 infections on unvaccinated people.

Vice Admiral Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the United States’ surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, stated on Sunday that the COVID-19 outbreak in the country is “spiraling out of control” due to the country’s unvaccinated population.

“There is also actual danger for you because, guess what? More mitigation is on the way, whether it’s masks, closures, or your students having to go back to virtual learning,” Adams said in an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“And it’s coming because this epidemic is spiraling out of control once more, and it’s spiraling out of control because there aren’t enough people vaccinated. So get vaccinated to help your neighbors, but also get vaccinated to help every single American enjoy the liberties that we want to reclaim,” he continued.

Adams’ comments come a week after he slammed new CDC guidance that says those who have been properly vaccinated against COVID-19 can engage in both indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask.

Adams told NPR’s Morning Edition, “It doesn’t seem to have convinced anyone to get vaccinated.”

According to CDC data, only 49.1% of Americans were fully vaccinated against the virus as of Sunday, and only 56.8% of the country’s entire population had had at least one vaccine injection.

COVID-19 infections have risen in 48 states as the more virulent Delta version spreads across the country. According to CNN, health experts in at least 34 of those states have seen a 50 percent increase in the number of new infections.

Vaccine apprehension is most common in parts of the South, Southwest, and Midwest, such as Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming — states that health experts fear will become “breeding grounds” for new COVID-19 variants.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 34,443,064 COVID-19 cases and 610,891 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.