Under the Disability Law, President Biden will protect those with long-term COVID-19.

Long-term COVID-19 symptoms may qualify as a handicap under civil rights law, according to President Joe Biden.

On the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a legislation that protects persons with disabilities from discrimination, the White House released this new guidance. COVID-19 long-haulers will now be covered under the law.

“We’re bringing agencies together to ensure that Americans with long COVID who have a disability have access to the rights and resources provided by the disability law, including accommodations and services in the workplace and school, as well as our health-care system, so they can live their lives in dignity,” Biden said.

People who have been exposed to long-haul COVID-19 have already healed and are no longer contagious. They do, however, continue to have symptoms such as brain fog, exhaustion, and shortness of breath months later.

Guidelines were produced by the departments of Health and Human Services, Justice, Education, and Labor on how people with long-term symptoms can be eligible for government protections and assistance.

“An individualized assessment is required to evaluate whether a person’s long-term Covid disease or any of its symptoms significantly limits a key life activity,” according to HHS guidance.

Individuals may be granted accommodations in the employment, school, housing, and healthcare if they are accepted.