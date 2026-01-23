UK Politicians and Veterans Slam Trump’s Afghanistan Remarks

Donald Trump’s recent comments about NATO’s involvement in Afghanistan have sparked outrage across the United Kingdom, drawing fierce criticism from politicians, military veterans, and families of fallen soldiers. The remarks, made during a Fox News interview on January 22, 2026, claimed that NATO troops, including British forces, “stayed a little back, off the front lines” during the war in Afghanistan. This accusation has been condemned as “wrong,” “insulting,” and “deeply disappointing” by many in the UK.

Political and Personal Backlash

Health and Social Care Minister Stephen Kinnock was one of the first UK officials to respond. Speaking to BBC Breakfast on January 23, Kinnock called Trump’s assertions “plainly wrong” and “not reflective of reality.” He highlighted the sacrifices made by British troops in Afghanistan, noting that NATO’s Article 5 clause had been invoked after the 9/11 attacks, sending many British soldiers to fight and die in missions alongside the US in Afghanistan and Iraq.

From 2001 onwards, the UK played a major role in the Afghanistan conflict, joining NATO forces in an effort to oust the Taliban and dismantle al-Qaeda’s presence in the region. Over the two-decade conflict, 457 British soldiers lost their lives, the second-highest number of casualties among NATO nations, after the United States, which suffered 2,461 deaths. In total, more than 3,500 coalition soldiers died before the US withdrawal in 2021.

The response from bereaved families has been equally strong. Lucy Aldridge, whose 18-year-old son William was killed in a bomb blast in Helmand Province, called Trump’s comments “extremely upsetting,” stating that her family continues to live with the trauma of her son’s sacrifice. “They were absolutely on the front line,” Aldridge told the Mirror. “We live the trauma daily for the rest of our lives because of the contribution that our loved ones made.” Similar sentiments were expressed by Diane Dernie, the mother of Ben Parkinson, the most severely injured British soldier to survive the war. Dernie called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to directly confront Trump, dismissing the notion that British troops did not face danger. “The Taliban didn’t plant IEDs miles and miles back from the front line,” she said.

The outcry has been widespread. Labour MP Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, called Trump’s comments “an absolute insult” during a BBC appearance. She noted that the UK had always stood by the US whenever it called on its allies, highlighting Trump’s lack of military service. Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, who served in Afghanistan, also condemned Trump, calling his remarks disrespectful to the sacrifices of soldiers who fought and died alongside US forces in places like Sangin, where both British and US forces suffered heavy casualties.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added his voice, pointing out that Trump avoided military service five times, questioning how he could now challenge the sacrifices of those who served. Foreign Minister David van Weel of the Netherlands joined the condemnation, calling Trump’s claims “false” and praising NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte for publicly rebuffing the remarks at a press conference in Davos.

The UK government’s response has been swift and unified. Kinnock assured the public that Prime Minister Starmer would address the issue directly with Trump, emphasizing Starmer’s pride in the UK’s armed forces. Defence Secretary John Healey also underscored the collaborative efforts of NATO forces in Afghanistan, stressing that UK troops fought and died alongside their NATO partners, making the ultimate sacrifice for the shared cause.

Calvin Bailey, a former RAF officer and Labour MP, echoed these sentiments, recalling his service in Afghanistan and noting how the US and UK forces shared the same goals in defending freedom in the wake of 9/11. “Trump’s claim bears no resemblance to the reality experienced by those of us who served there,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come at a time when the relationship between the US and its NATO allies, especially the UK, is under increased scrutiny. While the US is the only nation to have invoked Article 5 of the NATO treaty, Trump’s suggestion that allies were reluctant to engage in the Afghanistan conflict has been widely dismissed as revisionist. Critics have also pointed out the contrast between Trump’s rhetoric and his own avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War, further amplifying the sense of betrayal felt by many who served in the conflict.

As the controversy continues, the episode has highlighted the deep bonds and occasional tensions between the US and its NATO partners. The outpouring of anger in the UK reflects a defense of national honor and a call for recognition of the sacrifices made by British and NATO troops. For many, the memory of those who died in Afghanistan is sacred, and nothing short of full respect for their service will suffice.